Advertisement
News

South Kerry road closed following weather-related damage

Oct 19, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry road closed following weather-related damage South Kerry road closed following weather-related damage
Share this article

Kerry County Council says a road in South Kerry is closed following weather-related damage.

Damage was caused to the Rineen Bridge on the Loher Road near Waterville.

The road is currently closed as a result and the council says diversions are in place.

Advertisement

A status yellow rain warning remains in place for Kerry until midnight - this has been downgraded from an orange warning.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout today and tonight, with localised flooding and disruption likely.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus