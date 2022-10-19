South Kerry road closed following weather-related damage

Kerry County Council says a road in South Kerry is closed following weather-related damage.

Damage was caused to the Rineen Bridge on the Loher Road near Waterville.

The road is currently closed as a result and the council says diversions are in place.

A status yellow rain warning remains in place for Kerry until midnight - this has been downgraded from an orange warning.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout today and tonight, with localised flooding and disruption likely.