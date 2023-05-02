South Kerry residential centre compliant across 11 areas of Health Act

A residential centre for older people in South Kerry was found to be compliant across 11 areas of the Health Act 2007.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Valentia Hospital on February 15th.

The centre was also found to be substantially compliant across four areas and it was found non-compliant in one area, persons in charge.

The inspector noted the registered provider hadn’t appointed a person in charge that met regulation requirements.

Overall, the report noted residents in Valentia Hospital enjoyed a good quality of life, had good access to medical care and a social and recreational programme.