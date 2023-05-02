Advertisement
News

South Kerry residential centre compliant across 11 areas of Health Act

May 2, 2023 08:05 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry residential centre compliant across 11 areas of Health Act South Kerry residential centre compliant across 11 areas of Health Act
Share this article

A residential centre for older people in South Kerry was found to be compliant across 11 areas of the Health Act 2007.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Valentia Hospital on February 15th.

The centre was also found to be substantially compliant across four areas and it was found non-compliant in one area, persons in charge.

Advertisement

The inspector noted the registered provider hadn’t appointed a person in charge that met regulation requirements.

Overall, the report noted residents in Valentia Hospital enjoyed a good quality of life, had good access to medical care and a social and recreational programme.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus