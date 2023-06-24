South Kerry pupils build and launch their own boat

Pupils from a South Kerry school have built and launched their own boat.
The fifth and sixth class pupils of Scoil Mhichíl Naofa, Ballinskelligs were assisted by sculptor and boat builder Holger Lönze and artist Karen Hendy to create a currach style traditional boat.
Called ‘báidín na nÓg, it was launched at a special ceremony at Ballinskelligs beach.
A song for the Sea…Pupils from Scoil Mhichíl Naofa, Baile An Sceilg, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/ISSUED 22/06/2023
From land to sea...Noah Ó' Conaill and Siún Ní Shiocrú Pupils from Scoil Mhichíl Naofa, Baile An Sceilg, Co Kerry. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/ISSUED 22/06/2023
