South Kerry pupils build and launch their own boat

Pupils from a South Kerry school have built and launched their own boat.

The fifth and sixth class pupils of Scoil Mhichíl Naofa, Ballinskelligs were assisted by sculptor and boat builder Holger Lönze and artist Karen Hendy to create a currach style traditional boat.

Called ‘báidín na nÓg, it was launched at a special ceremony at Ballinskelligs beach.

