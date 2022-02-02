South Kerry lorry driver charged with drink-driving in Northern England

A South Kerry lorry driver has been charged with drink-driving after his vehicle crashed on a motorway in Northern England.

The incident happened around 10.25pm last Friday when the Scania heavy goods vehicle was driving south on the A1 motorway.

North Yorkshire police say the 25 year old male driver from Cahersiveen fell asleep while driving and was later arrested and charged after a roadside test found him to be more than double the legal limit for alcohol. He was also charged with driving without due care and attention and will appear before Harrogate Magistrates' Court on February 17th.