South Kerry Greenway to opened in sections once each phase is completed  

Mar 8, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry Greenway to opened in sections once each phase is completed  
Alan Ryan, event organiser, cycling the landmark Gleesk Viaduct railway bridge built in 1892 at Foilmore, Kells Co Kerry. Alan's Great Grandfather was involved with the Bridge Construction.The proposed 32 kilometre greenway for cyclists and walkers in South Kerry will run along the disused railway line from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, generating a much needed €7m to the local economy.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
The South Kerry Greenway will be opened in sections, once works on each individual phase are completed.

The information was provided by Kery County Council, following a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill.

In November 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for a 27-kilometre greenway from Glenbeigh to just outside Cahersiveen; Kerry County Council had sought permission for an almost 32km route stretching to Renard.

Cllr Michael Cahill sought an update on the project at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

The council says construction works are underway at two locations, Glenbeigh and Mountain Stage.

There are plans in place to commence construction in a number of further areas throughout the year.

The council says construction works will take at least three years, but confirmed the South Kerry greenway will open in sections once each part is completed.

Cllr Cahill sought further details regarding exact dates of construction and completion for each section, as well as traffic arrangement plans, the plans for moving livestock and parking details.

He also called for the areas that didn’t get planning to be looked at.

Kerry County Council says a briefing will be given to Kenmare MD councillors at their March meeting.

It says newsletters will also be published throughout the project providing information on progress and traffic management plans.

 

