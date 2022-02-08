Advertisement
News

South Kerry greenway objector says he won't make appeal to Europe

Feb 8, 2022 18:02 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry greenway objector says he won't make appeal to Europe South Kerry greenway objector says he won't make appeal to Europe
Alan Ryan, event organiser, cycling the landmark Gleesk Viaduct railway bridge built in 1892 at Foilmore, Kells Co Kerry. Alan's Great Grandfather was involved with the Bridge Construction.The proposed 32 kilometre greenway for cyclists and walkers in South Kerry will run along the disused railway line from Glenbeigh to Caherciveen, generating a much needed €7m to the local economy.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
Share this article

An environmentalist who appealed the development of the South Kerry Greenway to the Supreme Court has said he will not be lodging an objection to the European Court of Justice.Peter Sweetman from County Mayo and farmer James Clifford had appealed a High Court decision to uphold An Bord Pleanála's planning permission for the project.This entails the development of a 27-kilometre cycle and walkway between Glenbeigh and Renard, near Cahersiveen.

Peter Sweetman and James Clifford argued that the High Court erred in a number of aspects in its judgment relating to the South Kerry Greenway project. A number of landowners and the Greenway Information Group also appealed the High Court ruling arguing that the decision to acquire lands by compulsory purchase had a draconian impact on their constitutional property rights.

The Supreme Court rejected both applications for leave to appeal against the decision of the High Court.

Advertisement

It said the applicants did not identify precisely how it is alleged that the High Court judge erred in law.

The court also found that it had not been submitted that what Kerry County Council or An Bórd Pleanála had done was actually wrong in law.

Peter Sweetman said they will consider the Supreme Court's decision.

Advertisement

He said he's not in a position to lodge an objection to the European Court of Justice on the matter.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus