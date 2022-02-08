South Kerry greenway objector says he won't make appeal to Europe

An environmentalist who appealed the development of the South Kerry Greenway to the Supreme Court has said he will not be lodging an objection to the European Court of Justice.Peter Sweetman from County Mayo and farmer James Clifford had appealed a High Court decision to uphold An Bord Pleanála's planning permission for the project.This entails the development of a 27-kilometre cycle and walkway between Glenbeigh and Renard, near Cahersiveen.

Peter Sweetman and James Clifford argued that the High Court erred in a number of aspects in its judgment relating to the South Kerry Greenway project. A number of landowners and the Greenway Information Group also appealed the High Court ruling arguing that the decision to acquire lands by compulsory purchase had a draconian impact on their constitutional property rights.

The Supreme Court rejected both applications for leave to appeal against the decision of the High Court.

Advertisement

It said the applicants did not identify precisely how it is alleged that the High Court judge erred in law.

The court also found that it had not been submitted that what Kerry County Council or An Bórd Pleanála had done was actually wrong in law.

Peter Sweetman said they will consider the Supreme Court's decision.

Advertisement

He said he's not in a position to lodge an objection to the European Court of Justice on the matter.