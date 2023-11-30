Advertisement
News

South Kerry community hospital promotes restraint-free environment

Nov 30, 2023 13:38 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry community hospital promotes restraint-free environment
Share this article

A South Kerry nursing home promotes a restraint-free environment through effective leadership.

That was among the findings of an unannounced HIQA inspection.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Cahersiveen Community Hospital on August 29th.

Advertisement

This was a thematic inspection to monitor the use of restrictive practices; the purpose of these inspections is to drive quality improvement.

The inspector found that management and staff had a clear commitment to providing person-centred care to residents.

Residents in Cahersiveen Community Hospital had a good quality of life with their fundamental rights and independence promoted and respected.

Advertisement

The report states that staff very knowledgeable about residents’ needs and wishes and the residents felt safe.

The inspection found the centre promoted a restraint-free environment through effective Leadership.

Cahersiveen Community Hospital was found to be compliant with the culture, ethos and delivery of care were focused on reducing or eliminating the use of restrictive practices.

Advertisement

The inspector noted there was a positive culture in Cahersiveen Community Hospital, which promoted the overall well-being of residents which focused on a person-centred approach to care and ensuring residents’ human rights were upheld.

The full report can be found here.

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

New renters in Kerry paying almost €200 more on monthly rent than existing tenancies
Advertisement
Kerry chair of thalidomide group urges resumption of compensation talks  
UHK Forsá trade union members to protest against HSE recruitment freeze next week
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry chair of thalidomide group urges resumption of compensation talks  
Gardaí appeal for help in finding teenager missing from Ardfert
UHK Forsá trade union members to protest against HSE recruitment freeze next week
Public meeting in Milltown to discuss implications of Nature Restoration Law
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus