South Kerry community hospital promotes restraint-free environment

A South Kerry nursing home promotes a restraint-free environment through effective leadership.

That was among the findings of an unannounced HIQA inspection.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Cahersiveen Community Hospital on August 29th.

This was a thematic inspection to monitor the use of restrictive practices; the purpose of these inspections is to drive quality improvement.

The inspector found that management and staff had a clear commitment to providing person-centred care to residents.

Residents in Cahersiveen Community Hospital had a good quality of life with their fundamental rights and independence promoted and respected.

The report states that staff very knowledgeable about residents’ needs and wishes and the residents felt safe.

The inspection found the centre promoted a restraint-free environment through effective Leadership.

Cahersiveen Community Hospital was found to be compliant with the culture, ethos and delivery of care were focused on reducing or eliminating the use of restrictive practices.

The inspector noted there was a positive culture in Cahersiveen Community Hospital, which promoted the overall well-being of residents which focused on a person-centred approach to care and ensuring residents’ human rights were upheld.

The full report can be found here.