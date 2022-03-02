South Kerry CAMHS labelled confusing by Health Committee

The structures in place at South Kerry Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services has been labelled confusing.

That's according to members of the Joint Committee on Health.

An audit of the services will begin assessing the treatment and medication of patients with ADHD.

It comes after an independent review found almost 50 children or adolescents who attended South Kerry CAMHS suffered significant harm.

An independent chairperson, consultant Dr Colette Halpin, has been appointed for the audit.

HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O' Connor says other conditions will not be reviewed until the audit of ADHD patients is complete