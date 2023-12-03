Advertisement
News

South Kerry animal charity to benefit from Christmas campaign

Dec 3, 2023 11:10 By radiokerrynews
South Kerry animal charity to benefit from Christmas campaign
Share this article

A Tralee-based pet store is supporting a South Kerry animal charity through a Christmas campaign.

The Shelter Wishes campaign will run in Maxi Zoo stores throughout December.

Customers can donate by buying a product that’s listed as a wish on the store’s Christmas tree.

Advertisement

Klaws, a dog and cat shelter in Kenmare, will receive products from the campaign in the Maxi Zoo store in Manor West Tralee.

Klawsis staffed entirely by volunteers, with all proceeds raised for the charity going directly to the care and welfare of animals.

To donate to the Shelter Wishes campaign:

Advertisement

· Pick a wish from the Christmas tree in the Tralee Maxi Zoo Ireland store

· Buy the product on the wish card for Klaws

· Put the product under the tree for the charity to collect before Christmas

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Castleisland students work incorporated into new charity shop-front
Advertisement
Calls for dog parks to be set up in Kerry
Kerry farmer part of team launching Ireland’s first satellite
Advertisement

Recommended

City Aim To Close Gap On Arsenal To A Point Against Spurs
Warriors Into National Cup Semi-Final
Kerry Airport Basketball Results & Fixtures
Kerry farmer part of team launching Ireland’s first satellite
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus