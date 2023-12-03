South Kerry animal charity to benefit from Christmas campaign

A Tralee-based pet store is supporting a South Kerry animal charity through a Christmas campaign.

The Shelter Wishes campaign will run in Maxi Zoo stores throughout December.

Customers can donate by buying a product that’s listed as a wish on the store’s Christmas tree.

Klaws, a dog and cat shelter in Kenmare, will receive products from the campaign in the Maxi Zoo store in Manor West Tralee.

Klawsis staffed entirely by volunteers, with all proceeds raised for the charity going directly to the care and welfare of animals.

To donate to the Shelter Wishes campaign:

· Pick a wish from the Christmas tree in the Tralee Maxi Zoo Ireland store

· Buy the product on the wish card for Klaws

· Put the product under the tree for the charity to collect before Christmas