Some Kerry schools received CO2 monitors that are not working properly

A number of schools in Kerry have received carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors that aren't working properly.

These monitors measure the quality of air in a room and identify if ventilation needs to be improved.

They are part of the measures in place aimed at trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

This follows confirmation of a delay in the delivery of the last batch of 10,000 CO2 monitors by the manufacturer, due to a fault detected with the LCD display unit.

A Department of Education spokesperson says a small number of schools in Kerry have contacted Lennox Laboratories regarding CO2 monitors that aren't working as expected.

Lennox Laboratories is managing the logistics for the supply and distribution of CO2 monitors to schools.

The department spokesperson says in these cases, it's most likely the monitor got damaged in transit.

They say where a monitor provided to a school is not operating as expected, the school should contact Lennox Labs, which will arrange for a replacement monitor to be provided.

Arrangements have been made to replace the monitors in the Kerry schools, the Department of Education spokesperson says.

To date, 25,000 CO2 monitors have been distributed to schools; 96% of primary schools, including all special schools, have received their full allocation of CO2 monitors.

Ten CO2 monitors have been provided to all post-primary schools with the balance of their allocation expected to be distributed in October.