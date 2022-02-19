Advertisement
News

Some Cahersiveen water plants could have supply issues into tomorrow after storm

Feb 19, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Some Cahersiveen water plants could have supply issues into tomorrow after storm Some Cahersiveen water plants could have supply issues into tomorrow after storm
Share this article

Some water production plants in the wider Cahersiveen area may continue to have supply issues into tomorrow.

A number of plants around the county continue to be affected by outages after Storm Eunice.

Kerry County Council water services crews are working with the ESB to restore power to these plants today, and water supply is expected to return to most over the next few hours.

Advertisement

The council says plants in the general Cahersiveen area may continue to have issues into tomorrow, but water services are working to restore supplies to those affected as quickly as possible.

The council says it will attend to issues associated with refilling lines as water supply is restored through the distribution network.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus