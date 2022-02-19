Some Cahersiveen water plants could have supply issues into tomorrow after storm

Some water production plants in the wider Cahersiveen area may continue to have supply issues into tomorrow.

A number of plants around the county continue to be affected by outages after Storm Eunice.

Kerry County Council water services crews are working with the ESB to restore power to these plants today, and water supply is expected to return to most over the next few hours.

The council says plants in the general Cahersiveen area may continue to have issues into tomorrow, but water services are working to restore supplies to those affected as quickly as possible.

The council says it will attend to issues associated with refilling lines as water supply is restored through the distribution network.