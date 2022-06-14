Advertisement
Solicitors in Kerry are prepared to strike against inaction on Tralee Courthouse

Jun 14, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Solicitors in Kerry are prepared to strike against inaction on Tralee Courthouse
Kerry solicitors are prepared to go on strike unless action is taken on Tralee Courthouse.

That’s according to Killarney solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, who says practitioners are outraged at the delay in providing a courthouse that's fit for purpose.

The Courts Service is preparing to purchase an alternative site for a new courthouse in Tralee, after claiming Kerry County Council has held up a decision on building a new facility.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell, who's based in Killarney, believes there should be two separate court facilities in Kerry.

He says the existing Tralee courthouse should deal with criminal law, while a separate facility should be put in place for civil and family law.

Mr O'Connell says if Tralee can't provide a site for a second courthouse, Killarney should be considered.

He believes the current court system in Kerry is failing people:

Meanwhile, Mayor of Tralee Johnnie Wall says the sorting area at Edward Street Post Office could be used to build at the back of the existing courthouse.

He says it's a huge area which has the potential to provide a second court building.

The Courts Service claims the council has held up a decision on building a new courthouse, but councillor Wall says the Courts Service hasn't been engaging with the council:

