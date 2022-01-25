Solicitor says questions still need to be answered in Kerry Babies case

The solicitor of a North Kerry family who was wrongly charged for the murder of a baby found on a Cahersiveen beach 37 years ago, has said an inquiry into the treatment of the family while in custody should be carried out.

Last night saw the conclusion to the Crimes and Confessions three-part series on RTÉ which examined miscarriages of justice in the 1970s and 1980s and conduct by investigating gardaí.

37 years ago, five members of the Hayes family were arrested on suspicion of the murder and concealment of Baby John, whose body was found on White Strand beach in South Kerry.

The Hayes family signed statements confessing to the 1984 crime which was followed by hours of interrogation at Tralee Garda Station.

However, the family later withdrew all five statements.

In 2020, the State issued an apology to the Hayes family and exonerated them of their crimes while also issuing a compensation sum.

The family's solicitor Pat Mann says although the Hayes family have received an apology from the Garda Commissioner as well as an apology and compensation from the State, these questions, almost 40 years on, still need to be answered.