Solicitor says Mukwata family are glad to have gotten answers from inquest into young mother’s death at UHK

Sep 29, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Solicitor says Mukwata family are glad to have gotten answers from inquest into young mother's death at UHK
Tatenda Mukwata. Photo: RIP.ie
The solicitor representing the family of a woman who died hours after giving birth in University Hospital Kerry says they’re glad to have gotten some answers 17-months after her death.

34-year-old Zimbabwe-born, Tatenda Faith Mukwata, died in the early hours of April 21st 2022, just over six hours after giving birth to her healthy baby daughter, Eva, by Caesarean section.

Solicitor Conor Murphy represented Ms Mukwata and her family at the inquest into her death at Tralee courthouse this week.

The inquest found Ms Mukwata died by medical misadventure and her death was probably preventable.

The family are still awaiting the report from the HSE’s external review into her death.

Conor Murphy says it was a difficult week for the Mukwata family, but they are relieved to have gotten some answers:

