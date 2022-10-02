Advertisement
Solicitor representing affected families calls for independent review into North Kerry CAMHS

Oct 2, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Solicitor representing affected families calls for independent review into North Kerry CAMHS
An independent review into North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services must happen as soon as possible.

That's according to Keith Rolls, a partner with Coleman Legal, which is the law firm representing affected families.

The Sunday Independent is reporting that a second doctor, based in North Kerry, is being accused of substandard care, including the over prescription of inappropriate medication at a child mental health centre.

A sample audit into the care of 50 young people in North Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services began over the summer.

However, Mr. Rolls says a full review into North Kerry CAMHS must be carried out.

