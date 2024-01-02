Solar farms to increase in 2024

Solar Beo in Dingle which specialises in solar PV is predicting an increase in solar farm projects in 2024.

The company, which last year said it was looking at developing a manufacturing facility in Tralee, manufactures solar PV panels.

Solar Beo developed the plan with international business partners NanoPV Solar, which has its headquarters in the US.

Its hopes the project if, it gets the go ahead could initially create 50 to 100 jobs but has the potential to employ 500.

Cian Ó Murchú is Commercial Director of Solar Beo.