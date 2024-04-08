Advertisement
Soft toys from Kerry claw machine recalled

Apr 8, 2024 13:33 By radiokerrynews
Soft toys from Kerry claw machine recalled
Around 15,000 colourful soft toys from certain claw machines have been recalled.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission says the toys don't comply with safety regulations and present a "serious risk" to children.

They were stocked by Munster Leisure Machines between June 2022 and May 2023, and don't have the CE mark, which indicates a product meets EU safety requirements.

The centres affected by the recall are Premier Play Ireland Limited in Tralee, Monkey Maze in Glanmire, and Little Racsals in Mallow - which are both in Cork.

