Social Democrats say party has no plans at this point to run Kerry general election candidate

Sep 10, 2024 10:25 By radiokerrynews
The Social Democrats say the party has no plans at this point to contest the next general election in Kerry.

The party, which was formed in 2015, ran candidates for the first time in its history in Kerry - at the recent local elections.

Mistura Oyebanji and Tim Clifford contested in the Tralee and Kenmare Local Electoral Areas respectively; both missed out on a seat.

A spokesperson for the Social Democrats told Radio Kerry “at this time” the party has no plans to run a candidate for general election in the county.

KDL Fixtures
Sport

KDL Fixtures

Sep 10, 2024 10:21
