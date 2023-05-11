Smart Ageing group says GAAGO should have given more consideration to older people

GAAGO should have given more consideration to providing an accessible service and easing people’s digital concerns around using the platform.

That’s according to Gearóid Kearney of the Centre for Smart Ageing, Farranfore.

Mr Kearney says a lot of people in the county are subject to digital exclusion, and are feeling left behind with the advancements of technology and smart streaming apps, such as GAAGO.

He says many people are concerned about giving personal and financial details to such services; and that when they do, the product and website is not straight forward.

Mr Kearney says a lot of older people are feeling abandoned due to services like GAAGO.

The Centre for Smart Ageing Kerry will hold a public event, in collaboration with SFI Adapt Centre, on the role technology can play in enhancing quality of life as people grow older.

The Smart and Healthy aging event takes place in Farranfore on Thursday May 18th, from 11am to 1pm.

This is part of a series of the ongoing SFI ADAPT Centre’s Citizens’ Think-In events.

The Citizens’ Think-Ins are an initiative that seeks to explore attitudes and adoption of the broad range of new technologies available to support active and healthy ageing in

Ireland.

Interested members of the public can join this event by registering online here

This is a free event and open to all.

The Public event on the role of Technology in Smart and Healthy Ageing takes place in Centre for Smart Ageing, Unit 11, 4 Park Farranfore, on Thursday May 18th, from 11am to 1pm