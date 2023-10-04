Advertisement
News

Slurry spreading period extended by another week

Oct 4, 2023 12:10 By radiokerrynews
Slurry spreading period extended by another week
Share this article

The period for spreading slurry has been further extended by a week.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue made the decision.

They cited the impact of poor weather conditions, particularly heavy rainfall, during the summer and last month.

Advertisement

The closed period will now start on October 15th; it normally closes at the end of September.

Independent TD for Kerry Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has called for the slurry spreading period to be extended until at least the end of this month.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

UHK unit redecorated to honour nurse who died when driving home from night-duty
Advertisement
Green Party Minister of State doesn't expect any challenge on Shannon LNG planning decision
South Kerry woman pays tribute to charity that helped repatriate her brother's body from US
Advertisement

Recommended

800-plus acres of land and cottage in Kerry with auction starting price of over €600k
Killarney’s Europe Hotel and Resort in Condé Nast Traveller 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards
Valentia Observatory recorded most very wet days in Ireland last month
South Kerry woman pays tribute to charity that helped repatriate her brother's body from US
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus