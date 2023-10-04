Slurry spreading period extended by another week

The period for spreading slurry has been further extended by a week.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue made the decision.

They cited the impact of poor weather conditions, particularly heavy rainfall, during the summer and last month.

Advertisement

The closed period will now start on October 15th; it normally closes at the end of September.

Independent TD for Kerry Deputy Danny Healy-Rae has called for the slurry spreading period to be extended until at least the end of this month.