Slight increase in number of new cars registered in Kerry

There was a slight increase in the number of new cars registered in Kerry last month compared to last year.

During January, which is traditionally busy with new car sales, there were 560 car registrations in the county, up 11 on the same month last year.

That's according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI). In Kerry, 560 new passenger cars were registered during January, up 11 on the same month last year, a 2% increase.

Advertisement

New diesel car sales dropped 29% to 168, but petrol registrations were up 3% to 165.

118 petrol electric hybrid vehicles were registered last month in Kerry (up 22% on the same month last year).

There were 49 new electric cars registered (up 145%), and 38 petrol/plug-in electric hybrids (up 111%).

Advertisement

There have also been 14 diesel electric hybrids registered (down 22%), and eight petrol and gas cars.

Light commercial vehicle registrations in Kerry were down 23% to 143 in January compared to the same month last year.

There were nine heavy commercial vehicles registered in Kerry during January, up 200% on last year.