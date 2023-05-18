Skull found in helmet one of three Kerry entries on historical unidentified remains database

A skull found in a helmet is one of three Kerry entries on a database of historical unidentified human remains.

It’s one of two lists recently published by the Department of Justice.

Information relating to three unidentified human remains, which were found in Kerry, are included in a newly launched database of historical unidentified human remains.

It’s one of two databases published online by the Department of Justice; the other lists more recent unidentified human remains, with three Kerry entries on that also.

They are the remains of Baby John found on White Strand Beach, Cahersiveen in April 1984; a man thought to be aged 25 found in Ballyheigue in October 1978, and male remains discovered at Tonevane Cross in July 1996.

The three historical skeletal remains were discovered in Kerry between 2019 and 2022.

A skull was found in a helmet in an attic of a house in Templenoe on November 1st 2019.

A forensic anthropologist carried out an examination on the skull, which dates back to the mid-18th century, but the gender is unknown.

Another skull was discovered at Boolakeel Beach, Ballinskelligs on March 13th 2021.

It was examined by a forensic anthropologist and was found to be a female, but it’s unknown how old it is.

The full remains of a person was found at Culloo Head, Valentia on May 27th last year.

The gender couldn’t be identified following a forensic anthropologist examination, and it’s not known when it dates back to.