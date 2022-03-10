Advertisement
Skelligs Chocolate sold for almost €2m

Mar 10, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
It’s reported that a high-profile chocolate business in Kerry has been sold.

Skelligs Chocolate in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, which opened in 1996,  is one of the most successful high-end confectionery makers in the country.

The Irish Times reports that a company linked to the property developer Paddy McKillen has bought the chocolate factory and café business for almost €2 million.

McKillen Corporation confirmed that it has purchased Skelligs Chocolate from Dublin businessman Colm Healy.

Food scientist Breffney O’Dowling-Keane has announced on LinkedIn that she will be the new chief executive of Skelligs Chocolate.

 

