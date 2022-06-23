Skellig Six18 Distillery wins Double Gold at International Spirits Challenge Awards

Skellig Six18 Distillery in Cahersiveen has won the top award in a worldwide competition.

Its distillery tour has been awarded Double Gold, the highest honour, in the International Spirits Challenge Awards 2022.

This is despite the tours only beginning during the height of Covid in summer 2020.

Based in a former textile factory, Skellig Six18 Distillery takes its name from the 618 steps on the nearby UNESCO world heritage site, Skellig Michael.

Visitor Experience Manager, Norma O’Shea says because they first opened during Covid in 2020, they had to think very hard about the tour and how it could work for visitors and their team, and it’s all the better for that.

Tours are open seven days a week, with more details on skelligsix18distillery.ie