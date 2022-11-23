Skellig Rangers condemn burning of club flag

The Kerry GAA club, whose flag was burned on a video posted on social media, has condemned the behaviour of those responsible.
The video shows a Skellig Rangers flag being set on fire and was apparently recorded in recent days.
Skellig Rangers has issued a statement on its Facebook page stating it's been made aware of acts of vandalism and of a video seemingly showing a club flag being burnt.
The club says it condemns these actions by individuals and will be making no further comment.
Earlier this month, a video appeared online showing the burning of a Currow GAA club jersey.
John Fogarty is Gaelic games correspondent with the Irish Examiner.
He says he hopes such behaviour isn’t the start of a trend.