Skellig Michael is due to reopen to visitors in July.

The UNESCO World Heritage site has been closed temporarily to visitors, following a rockfall earlier this month.

The Office of Public Works, which is responsible for the ancient monastic site off the Iveragh Peninsula - has said that specialist teams assessed the site and have removed debris.

Advertisement

The OPW says it hopes to welcome visitors back to Sceilig Michael on July 2nd, subject to weather conditions.