Skellig Michael has been named in the top ten most popular hidden gems in the world.

The monastic site off the South Kerry coast was previously used as a filming location in Star Wars.

Researchers examined the distance of the hidden gems - to the closest airport, the cost of renting a vehicle and the price of petrol.

Sceilig Mhichíl was ranked number six in the list.

DiscoverCars.com gave the top spot to Fingal's Cave on the Isle of Staffa in Scotland.