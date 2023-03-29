Skellig Michael on list of 50 remote and beautiful places in the world

Skellig Michael has been named on the 50 Ultimate Bucket List of Remote and Beautiful Places in the World.

The monastic settlement is number 25 on the list compiled by global travel site, Big 7 Travel and car comparison specialists, HolidayCars.

It states the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the south west Kerry coast, is a remote, rocky island and is the most westerly sacred site in Europe.

It also notes Skellig Michael is famous for being the filming location of two Star Wars films, and that the island is also one of Ireland's most important sites for breeding seabirds.