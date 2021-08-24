Six MTU Kerry students to showcase start-up businesses tomorrow

Six MTU Kerry students will showcase their start-up businesses tomorrow.

They’ve been taking part this summer in Student Inc., which is an immersive programme for budding entrepreneurs.

Students come from all disciplines and range from first year to post-graduate level.

They receive payment, training, and supports to further their business ideas.

All those taking part in this year’s Student Inc, including from other colleges, will take part in a virtual showcase tomorrow.

It can be viewed here - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c3gE4zC9T76EgSCWBn87dQ