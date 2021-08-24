Advertisement
News

Six MTU Kerry students to showcase start-up businesses tomorrow

Aug 24, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Six MTU Kerry students to showcase start-up businesses tomorrow Six MTU Kerry students to showcase start-up businesses tomorrow
Share this article

Six MTU Kerry students will showcase their start-up businesses tomorrow.

They’ve been taking part this summer in Student Inc., which is an immersive programme for budding entrepreneurs.

Students come from all disciplines and range from first year to post-graduate level.

Advertisement

They receive payment, training, and supports to further their business ideas.

All those taking part in this year’s Student Inc, including from other colleges, will take part in a virtual showcase tomorrow.

It can be viewed here - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c3gE4zC9T76EgSCWBn87dQ

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus