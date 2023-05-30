Six Kerry organisation are county winners in National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Six Kerry organisations have been announced as county winners in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2023.

The awards honour and showcase projects, clubs, and individuals in local communities across Ireland.

World Fiddle Day Scartaglen was named as the Kerry winner in the Arts and Culture category, while the Kerry Diocesan Youth Service won the Youth category.

The county winner of the Community category was KASI - Killarney Immigrant Support Centre, while the Heritage award went to Lyreacrompane Heritage Group and AK Inspired won the Health & Wellbeing award.

The county finalists will now compete for a place in the national finals.