Advertisement
News

Six Kerry businesses completed this year’s Food Academy

May 17, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Six Kerry businesses completed this year’s Food Academy Six Kerry businesses completed this year’s Food Academy
Share this article

Six Kerry businesses have completed this year’s Food Academy programme.

It’s delivered in conjunction with Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices, and gives early-stage food and drink producers an opportunity to get their products on SuperValu shelves.

The Kerry businesses now displayed in the Taste of Local section of local SuperValu stores are Blasta Delights, Dingle Sea Salt, Skellig Jam, Kerry Kefir, Emilie’s, and Marvellous Gastronomy.

Advertisement

SuperValu recently launched its Taste of Local initiative, which showcases small Irish food and drink producers in stores.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus