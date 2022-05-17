Six Kerry businesses completed this year’s Food Academy

Six Kerry businesses have completed this year’s Food Academy programme.

It’s delivered in conjunction with Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices, and gives early-stage food and drink producers an opportunity to get their products on SuperValu shelves.

The Kerry businesses now displayed in the Taste of Local section of local SuperValu stores are Blasta Delights, Dingle Sea Salt, Skellig Jam, Kerry Kefir, Emilie’s, and Marvellous Gastronomy.

SuperValu recently launched its Taste of Local initiative, which showcases small Irish food and drink producers in stores.