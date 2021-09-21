Advertisement
Site visit to water main replacement works in Farranfore

Sep 21, 2021 10:09 By radiokerrynews
Irish Water, working in partnership with Kerry County Council, is delivering a project to replace a trunk water main through Farranfore village. Eamonn Hickson visited the site during the overnight works and spoke to engineers, machine operators, workers and local authority staff. He spoke to Director of Services with Kerry County Council John Breen, project manager with contractor Ward & Burke Niall Lohan and engineer Paul Neary.

But first, Eamonn asked Stephen Blennerhasset, Regional Delivery Lead with Irish Water, about the condition of pipes in the county.

Paul Neary is a senior engineer with Kerry County Council.

Niall Logan is the project manager with contractor Ward & Burke.

Director of Services with Kerry County Council is John Breen.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Mr Darragh O’Brien TD, visited Farranfore
Pictured on a site visitation to the Irish Water / Kerry County Council pipe replacement works in Farranfore this week were, Stephen Blennerhassett, Irish Water, in front, Paul Neary, Senior Engineer, Kerry County Council Water Section, right and and Niall Lohan, Ward and Burke Contractors and Eamonn Hickson, Radio Kerry, left.

 

 

