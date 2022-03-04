Advertisement
News

Site announced for new Tralee Educate Together primary school building

Mar 4, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Site announced for new Tralee Educate Together primary school building Site announced for new Tralee Educate Together primary school building
Share this article

 

A site for the new building for Tralee Educate Together National School has been agreed in principal between the Dept of Education and Kerry Co Council.

The site in question is at Lohercannon on the outskirts of Tralee town.

Advertisement

However, Kerry County Councillors must now vote on allowing the parcel of land to be used for a new school.

 

Although permanently located at Collis Sandes House in Tralee for the last twenty years, Tralee Educate Together is one of only two Educate Together National Schools in the country that is not permanently housed.

Advertisement

Now that the site for the new school has been identified, the school community say they’re anxious that it be constructed as soon as possible, and are calling on Education Minister Norma Foley and all the county’s TDs for their support.

The proposed site for the new school is at Lohercannon on the western side of Tralee, at the back of a new housing development that is currently under construction.

Kerry County Councillors must now vote on allowing the land to be used for the new school and this will come before a full council meeting in the coming months.

Advertisement

Principal of the school Mary Brosnan says the announcement of the new site is timely, given the increasing number of pupils looking to attend the school in recent years.

Chair of the Board of Management of the school, Sinead Kelleher, thanked Minister Foley and the relevant parties that have helped ensure that a site is now available for a brand-new state of the art school.

She also called on all parties to proceed to tender and construction as soon as possible, to ensure that the current and future pupils have access to the facilities that they deserve.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus