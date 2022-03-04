Site announced for new Tralee Educate Together primary school building

A site for the new building for Tralee Educate Together National School has been agreed in principal between the Dept of Education and Kerry Co Council.

The site in question is at Lohercannon on the outskirts of Tralee town.

However, Kerry County Councillors must now vote on allowing the parcel of land to be used for a new school.

Although permanently located at Collis Sandes House in Tralee for the last twenty years, Tralee Educate Together is one of only two Educate Together National Schools in the country that is not permanently housed.

Now that the site for the new school has been identified, the school community say they’re anxious that it be constructed as soon as possible, and are calling on Education Minister Norma Foley and all the county’s TDs for their support.

The proposed site for the new school is at Lohercannon on the western side of Tralee, at the back of a new housing development that is currently under construction.

Kerry County Councillors must now vote on allowing the land to be used for the new school and this will come before a full council meeting in the coming months.

Principal of the school Mary Brosnan says the announcement of the new site is timely, given the increasing number of pupils looking to attend the school in recent years.

Chair of the Board of Management of the school, Sinead Kelleher, thanked Minister Foley and the relevant parties that have helped ensure that a site is now available for a brand-new state of the art school.

She also called on all parties to proceed to tender and construction as soon as possible, to ensure that the current and future pupils have access to the facilities that they deserve.

