Sinn Fein TD says he’ll hold next Government to account as only opposition Kerry deputy

Sinn Fein TD Pa Daly says as the only opposition deputy representing Kerry in the next Dáil, he’ll be holding the new Government to account.

He says his opinion is that the Healy-Raes' support for the next Government is all about getting positions and power.

Deputy Pa Daly says very little was achieved from what was published in the last programme for Government which was announced in 2020.

He says the homeless situation in Kerry isn’t any better, there’s no affordable housing schemes in the county and says thousands of people are still on waiting lists for healthcare.

Deputy Daly says promises that were made in the 2020 programme for Government weren’t delivered: