Shortage of seats on North Kerry bus route still an issue today with passengers left stranded

Oct 17, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Shortage of seats on North Kerry bus route still an issue today with passengers left stranded
Issues with seat shortages on a North Kerry bus route continued today, with a number of students and workers left stranded at bus stops.

The problem on the Ballybunion-Listowel-Tralee 272 route has been ongoing for a number of weeks, with local politicians appealing to Bus Éireann to lay on extra buses to cope with demand.

A second bus was run on the route yesterday; however just one bus ran again this morning, with several people left without transport to Tralee.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly has appealed to Bus Éireann and to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to resolve the issue.

He has also written to the National Transport Authority, to ask them to grant a licence for an extra bus on that route.

It's expected the matter will be raised by the Deputy in the Dáil later tonight.

