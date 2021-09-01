Short-term lets in Kerry outnumber long-term by 30-to-1 in places

Short-term accommodations in Kerry outnumber long-term properties by rates of over 30-to-1 in places.

This morning, across prominent tourist areas in Kerry, there are over 460 listings on Airbnb for a weekend stay during the month of September.

As of this morning, there were between 47-52 properties available for long-term rent across the entire county on Daft.ie, rent.ie and property.ie, with many advertised on three platforms. There were 11 places to rent in Killarney long-term, while there were 211 properties on Airbnb in the greater Killarney area for a weekend in September.

In Tralee, there were 18 long-term rentals available, compared to three times as many on Airbnb for a weekend in September. There were 194 Airbnb listings for Dingle and the Ghaeltacht for this month, compared to six long-term listings on Daft; this is a rate of 32 short-term properties for every long-term property.

Kenmare has 63 listings on Airbnb, with only one property on Daft. Across the Killarney, Dingle, the Ghaeltacht west of Dingle town and Kenmare, there were over 460 Airbnb listings for this month.

While Airbnb hosts provide the majority of short-term letting properties, there are other platforms which provide accommodation.

