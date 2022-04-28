Short term accommodation in Kerry outnumbers long term rental properties by 90%

Kerry’s supply of short-term letting accommodation outnumbers long term rental properties by over 90%. (90.8%)

That’s according to analysis undertaken by Labour Party senator Rebecca Moynihan featured in the Irish Independent.

According to Senator Moynihan's analysis which is published in today's Irish Independent there were over 300 properties in Kerry listed on Air BnB’s website while only 28 long-term rentals appeared on Daft.ie.

In Ireland short term lettings, such as Air BnB, are not permitted to be let for more than 90 days without adequate planning permission.

The analysis in the Irish Independent shows that Kerry has the highest compliance rate outside of Dublin in issuing warning letters to people breaching these rules.

Kerry has issued 172 warning letters to property owners and has commenced 177 investigations.

Eleven counties haven’t taken any action on properties being leased to holiday-makers for more than 90 days.