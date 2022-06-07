Shannon Foynes Port signs agreement with world leader in offshore wind

The port operator with responsibility for the Shannon Estuary has signed an agreement with a world leader in offshore wind energy.

Shannon Foynes Port Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Norwegian Offshore Wind.

The port company says this is a further endorsement of plans to transform the Shannon Estuary into an international hub for offshore wind.

Norwegian Offshore Wind represents more than 365 companies in Norway which are involved in this type of renewable energy.

The Scandinavian country is a world leader in offshore wind.

Shannon Foynes Port Company has statutory jurisdiction over all marine activities on 500 square kilometres of the Shannon Estuary which covers Kerry, Limerick and Clare.

A memorandum of understanding is not legally binding; however, it shows that both parties have common aims.

The CEO of Shannon Foynes Port Company Pat Keating says the Shannon Estuary is well placed to become an international energy hub because of its proximity to offshore winds and its deep waters.

He says Ireland’s offshore potential means that 70 gigawatts of power could be generated in this way – he claims this is 12 times the energy currently generated by wind farms situated on land here.

It’s estimated that one gigawatt provides enough energy to power around 750,000 homes.