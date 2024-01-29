Advertisement
Shannon Foynes Port signs agreement with Europe’s largest port

Jan 29, 2024 13:09 By radiokerrynews
The port operator with responsibility for the Shannon Estuary has signed an agreement with Europe’s largest port - on green hydrogen.

Shannon Foynes Port Company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Rotterdam Port to explore developing a European green fuels supply chain corridor.

The agreement will focus on market and trade developments; and scale-up volumes of Green Hydrogen commencing with proof-of-concept volumes by 2030.

CEO of Shannon Foynes Port Company, Patrick Keating, says the estuary - which takes in the northern coastal region of Kerry – has the opportunity to become Europe’s leading renewable energy generation hub.

