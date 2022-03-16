Shannon Foynes Port Company announced €28m investment

Shannon Foynes Port Company is to invest €28 million in jetty infrastructure and a port logistics park.

It’s a significant step in transitioning the Shannon Estuary into a major international renewable energy supply-chain hub.

The development will include a significant expansion of the quay, and the creation of one of the country’s largest logistics buildings.

Advertisement

The Offshore Floating Wind Study by Shannon Foynes Port Company estimates that up to €12 billion in supply chain investment could be located on the estuary by 2050, with an opportunity to create up to 30,000 jobs.