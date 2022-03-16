Advertisement
Shannon Foynes Port Company announced €28m investment

Mar 16, 2022 12:03 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Foynes Port Company announced €28m investment
Shannon Foynes Port Company announces record investment. L-R Ronan Keane, Construction Director NIARON, John Carlton, Engineering and Port Services Manager Shannon Foynes Port Company, Francis Cleary, Contracts Manager NIARON and Niall Keane, Health Safety Environmental Quality Manager NIARON. Pic Arthur Ellis.
Shannon Foynes Port Company is to invest €28 million in jetty infrastructure and a port logistics park.

It’s a significant step in transitioning the Shannon Estuary into a major international renewable energy supply-chain hub.

The development will include a significant expansion of the quay, and the creation of one of the country’s largest logistics buildings.

The Offshore Floating Wind Study by Shannon Foynes Port Company estimates that up to €12 billion in supply chain investment could be located on the estuary by 2050, with an opportunity to create up to 30,000 jobs.

 

