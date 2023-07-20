Shannon Estuary Taskforce Chair says development of region means opportunities for Kerry towns

The development of the Shannon Estuary as an energy hub presents huge opportunities for nearby towns such as Listowel.

That’s according to chair of the Shannon Estuary Economic Taskforce, Barry O’Sullivan, who this week gave a presentation to Kerry County Council and met with community representatives from Ballylongford.

The report by the economic taskforce recommends the creation of a National Floating Offshore Wind Development Agency.

It also indicates 50,000 green jobs could be created by 2050 in the region by the harvesting and use of wind energy from the Atlantic.

Barry O’Sullivan says moving that offshore energy to the grid using existing power cables will mean opportunities for data centres and chip-manufacturing in nearby towns.

The report also notes there is room for liquefied natural gas to play a part in the development of the region.

Mr O’Sullivan says renewable energy will come, but gas is needed as a foundation on which to expand.