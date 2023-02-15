Shannon becomes first Irish airport to take delivery of Electric Medical Response Vehicle

Shannon airport has become the first Irish airport to take delivery of an Electric Medical Response Vehicle.

The vehicle, called “Rescue 14” will be used for emergency medical responses; and replaces the existing diesel-powered model.

Rescue 14 is designed to similar specs as National Ambulance Service vehicles; and is fully supplied with medical equipment, including a defibrillator, stretcher, and oxygen masks.

Head of Sustainability at Shannon airport, Sinead Murphy, says it's another chapter in their sustainability journey and the next step in the electrification of the fleet across the airport.

