Shannon becomes first Irish airport to take delivery of Electric Medical Response Vehicle

Feb 15, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
090223 Shannon Airport is first Irish airport to take delivery of new electric Medical Response Vehicle Tuesday 14th February 2023: Shannon Airport has become the first Irish airport to take delivery of an electric Medical Response Vehicle. The vehicle, called “Rescue 14”, replaces its diesel-powered model and will be used for emergency medical responses that may arise at the airport. Rescue 14 is designed and built to similar specifications as the National Ambulance Service vehicles and is fully equipped with a defibrillator, stretcher, medication bag, oxygen masks and more. The Shannon Airport Police and Fire team, who are all Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council (PHECC) accredited Emergency First Responders, have already begun training on the new vehicle. The new electric vehicle was built by Offaly based Wilker Group, which has more than 50 years' experience in the design, build and delivery of ambulance and specialist vehicle conversions. Pat O’Brien, Chief Officer Fire &amp; Rescue, Airport Police Fire Service at Shannon Airport said, “We are delighted to be the first airport in the state to take in delivery of this new electric Medical Response Vehicle. It will be a great addition to our fleet, as we transition to more sustainable vehicles. “The continued investment by the Shannon Airport Group into new technology across our fleet, allows us to ensure continued safety of all passengers and staff at the Airport in more sustainable and efficient ways.” Pictured are Firefighters Paddy Ryan, Corofin Co Clare (left) and Mike Cotter, Kilkishen Co Clare. Pic Arthur Ellis.
Head of Sustainability at Shannon airport, Sinead Murphy, says it's another chapter in their sustainability journey and the next step in the electrification of the fleet across the airport.

 

Pictured is Station Officer Jonathan Quinn, Bunratty Co Clare. Pic Arthur Ellis.

 

Pic Arthur Ellis.

 

 

Pictured L-R Firefighter Paddy Ryan, Corofin, Aerodrome Fire Officer, Chris O'Neill, Killaloe, Station Officer Jonathan Quinn, Bunratty and Firefighter Mike Cotter, Kilkishen. Pic Arthur Ellis.
