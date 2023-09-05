Advertisement
Shannon Airport completes lighting project which cuts energy consumption by 66%

Sep 5, 2023 12:59 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport and ESB complete major lighting project which will see airport lighting energy consumption cut by two thirds The Shannon Airport Group and ESB have completed a major lighting project which will see Shannon Airport’s energy consumption in lighting cut by two thirds. The project, funded through ESB’s Smart Energy Services saw the replacement of over 4,000 indoor and outdoor lighting with ultra-modern LEDs bulbs. The 66 per cent reduction will see the airport’s energy consumption reduced to 442 thousand kWh from 1.37 million kWh. The project involved upgrading existing lights across the terminal building, car parks and airside to LED lights. This included emergency lighting, office, bespoke, decorative, scene setting and lighting controls, with an aim to reduce life cycle running and maintenance costs. Pictured at Shannon Airport are L-R Gerry Dillon, The Shannon Airport Group, Colm O' Callaghan, Customer Solutions Manager for ESB's Smart Energy Services, Mark Reidy, Airport Maintenance Manager and Ciaran Gallagher, General Manager at ESB, Smart Energy Services. Pic Arthur Ellis.
