Shannon Airport completes lighting project which cuts energy consumption by 66%

Shannon Airport Group and ESB have completed a major lighting project which will see the airport cut energy consumption by over 66%.
The project saw over 4,000 lights across the airport replaced with modern LED bulbs.
The two thirds reduction will see lighting consumption at the airport reduced from 442 thousand kWh, down from over 1 million kWh (1.37 million kWh).
The project was funded through ESB’s Smart Energy Services.
Shannon Airport and ESB complete major lighting project which will see airport lighting energy consumption cut by two thirds
The Shannon Airport Group and ESB have completed a major lighting project which will see Shannon Airport’s energy consumption in lighting cut by two thirds.
The project, funded through ESB’s Smart Energy Services
saw the replacement of over 4,000 indoor and outdoor lighting with ultra-modern LEDs bulbs. The 66 per cent reduction will see the airport’s energy consumption reduced to
442 thousand kWh from 1.37 million kWh.
The project involved upgrading existing lights across the terminal building, car parks and airside to LED lights. This included emergency lighting, office, bespoke, decorative, scene setting and lighting controls,
with an aim to reduce life cycle running and maintenance costs.
Pictured at Shannon Airport are L-R Colm O' Callaghan, Customer Solutions Manager for ESB's Smart Energy Services, Ciaran Gallagher, General Manager at ESB, Smart Energy Services, Gerry Dillon, The Shannon Airport Group and Mark Reidy, Airport Maintenance Manager . Pic Arthur Ellis.
