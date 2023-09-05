Shannon Airport completes lighting project which cuts energy consumption by 66%

Shannon Airport Group and ESB have completed a major lighting project which will see the airport cut energy consumption by over 66%.

The project saw over 4,000 lights across the airport replaced with modern LED bulbs.

The two thirds reduction will see lighting consumption at the airport reduced from 442 thousand kWh, down from over 1 million kWh (1.37 million kWh).

Advertisement

The project was funded through ESB’s Smart Energy Services.