Shannon Airport awarded Level 2 Carbon Accreditation in ACA programme

Shannon Airport has been awarded Level 2 Carbon Accreditation by the ACI (Airport Council International) in the ACA programme (Europe’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme).

The accreditation recognises the airport’s sustainability strategy, aiming to green their operations and reduce the airport’s carbon footprint.

Shannon Airport initiated a number of energy saving activities including airport wide upgrading to LED lighting; and active energy monitoring and management.

Advertisement

The airport also submitted a carbon management plan, which aims to achieve a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and Net Zero by 2050.

Head of sustainability at the Shannon Airport Group, Sinéad Murphy, says the group “already working towards achieving the next level of the programme in 2024”