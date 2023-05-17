Advertisement
Shannon Airport awarded Level 2 Carbon Accreditation in ACA programme

May 17, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Shannon Airport reaches new heights with Europe’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme. Staff at The Shannon Airport Group celebrate receiving Carbon Accreditation level 2 by the globally recognised Airport Council International (ACI). NO FREPRO FEE
Shannon Airport has been awarded Level 2 Carbon Accreditation by the ACI (Airport Council International) in the ACA programme (Europe’s Airport Carbon Accreditation programme).

The accreditation recognises the airport’s sustainability strategy, aiming to green their operations and reduce the airport’s carbon footprint.

Shannon Airport initiated a number of energy saving activities including airport wide upgrading to LED lighting; and active energy monitoring and management.

The airport also submitted a carbon management plan, which aims to achieve a 51% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and Net Zero by 2050.

Head of sustainability at the Shannon Airport Group, Sinéad Murphy, says the group “already working towards achieving the next level of the programme in 2024”

 

