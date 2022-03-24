Several Kerry winners in Hotel & Catering Gold Medal Awards

A number of Kerry establishments have been honoured at the Hotel & Catering Gold Medal Awards, which celebrate the best in Irish hospitality.

Tralee’s Ballyseede Castle Hotel won gold and silver; Esther McCarthy was awarded Gold in the Front of House Team Member category - she’s worked in Ballyseede Castle since 2008.

Ballyseede Castle was awarded silver in Ireland’s Wedding Hotel category.

Ireland’s Favourite Place to Stay was awarded to Parknasilla Resort and Spa, while the ESPA at The Europe was named Ireland’s 5 Star Hotel Spa Experience.

Castlewood House, Dingle won the Ireland’s Hotel Breakfast category.