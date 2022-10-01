Several Kerry winners at Blás na hÉireann Awards

There were several Kerry winners at the Blás na hÉireann Awards.

They were announced yesterday as part of the Dingle Food Festival.

James Whelan Butchers, which has a shop in Dunnes Stores, North Circular Road, Tralee won two golds at the Blás na hÉireann Awards - for their cured rack of pork and Italian style sausages.

They also won bronze for both their beef wellington and potato croquettes.

Kenmare Fine Foods won bronze for their free range pork coppa.

In the cold smoked seafood category, Quinlan’s Kerry Fish won bronze, silver and gold for their superior smoked salmon, Kenmare Select mild smoked salmon, and organic smoked salmon infused with dill pollen.

Quinlan’s also won silver for both their fresh Kerry crab meat and wild Irish seafood chowder. And were also awarded Best in County.

O’Sullivan’s Bakery, Killorglin won bronze for their sliced barm brack, while Rusticboowa, Tralee won gold for their sweetboowa.

Skellig Jam of Ballinskelligs won gold for their cranberry sauce. They also picked up the Rogha na Gaeltachta award.

Dingle Sea Salt won gold, while West of Dingle won bronze for their whiskey smoked sea salt in the salt category.

Antarctic Kerryman Supply Co. Ltd won Bronze in the Beer & Lager category , for their St.Brigid’s Irish Lager and won Gold in the Porters & Stouts category for their 6 Magpies stout.

Dick Mack’s Dingle Brewhouse won Gold in the Beers-Ale category, for their Dingle Brown Ale

While, Dingle Distillery won Gold award in Dark Spirits & Liqueurs category for their Batch 6 Malt Whiskey.

And, Tango Street Food Limited won Silver for their empanada in the Meat Based savoury snack category