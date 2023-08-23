Several Kerry businesses nominated for Irish Made Awards

Several Kerry businesses have been nominated for the Irish Made Awards 2023.

Run by Irish Country Magazine, and supported by Guaranteed Irish and Design & Crafts Council Ireland, they celebrate the best home-grown products in Ireland.

These are the Kerry nominees:

In the National Retailer category, there are a number of Kerry nominees, including Murphy's Ice Cream, which was started in Dingle and now also has a shop in Killarney, as well as other locations nationwide.

The others are Avoca, which has a store in Moll’s Gap; Sheridan’s Cheesemongers, which have an outlet at Dunnes Stores North Circular Road Tralee; and SuperValu.

In the Local Retailer category, the Coach House Dingle is nominated.

In both the Beauty and Sustainability categories, Tralee based skincare company Seabody is up for awards.

For Food, Murphy's Ice Cream and West of Dingle Sea Salt are nominated.

Grounded Pottery is short-listed in the Gift category, while The Wild Tribe is nominated in the Kids category.

The overall winner of the Irish Made Awards gets a €20,000 prize, with winners being announced at a ceremony on October 5th in Kildare.