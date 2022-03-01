Advertisement
Serious consideration needs to be given to use of fossil fuels, according to expert

Mar 1, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
An energy expert has said serious consideration needs to be given to the impact of fossil fuels on climate change, in light of yesterday's IPCC report.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report revealed that human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature, and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world.

Dr Hannah Daly is a lecturer in sustainable energy and energy systems modelling at University College Cork.

She says that accelerated action is required now to make cuts in greenhouse gas emissions in order to mitigate climate change.

Dr Daly also believes that the construction of a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank will contribute to solving Ireland’s energy crisis or associated costs.

