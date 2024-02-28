Series of workshops to take place at MTU Kerry on sustainable and efficient food supply

A series of workshops will take place at MTU Kerry on sustainable and efficient food supply.

Food chain stakeholders, involved in fruit, vegetable, fishing and livestock production and food service businesses are invited to attend.

These stakeholders will work with researchers to map out the priorities needed for a sustainable food supply, and solutions to food loss and food waste.

Advertisement

Researchers from MTU Kerry and UCD have partnered with FoodCloud, an organisation which re-distributes excess food, to organise the workshops, as part of a Science Foundation Ireland project.

The first workshop takes place on 4th March; further details can be found here.