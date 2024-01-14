Senior radiologist at UHK cannot comment on reports he has been reinstated

A senior radiologist at UHK says he cannot comment on reports that he has been reinstated at the hospital.

The Irish Examiner has reported that consultant Martin Schranz, who was suspended from his work at University Hospital Kerry, has been reinstated.

UHK has told Radio Kerry that it cannot comment on individual cases.

Advertisement

Dr Schranz has also told Radio Kerry that he can't comment on the report.

The consultant had been suspended on December 22nd; he said previously he had not been given reasons for this decision.